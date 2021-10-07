A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gary’s past & present







A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 is coming to ABC next week, and just the title alone should make you concerned: “Pinocchio.” Does that mean some sort of big lie is right around the corner? It’s possible; that’s very much the implication! It’s especially bad news for someone like Gary, who has worked so hard to keep some secrets regardless of whatever the consequences of that may be.

For a few more details all about this particular episode, or at least what we know at present, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

“pinocchio” – Gary’s past starts to affect his future with Darcy, while Eddie uncovers more from the night of his accident. Rome receives promising interest for his documentary, and Maggie gets a taste of workplace politics on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Everything within this episode suggests either conflict from the past or people trying to move forward. For Eddie and Gary, it feels like much of their focus will be geared more towards the subject of what happened. As for Rome and Maggie, meanwhile, they could have some exciting opportunities ahead! We don’t expect everyone on this show to be happy and/or satisfied all at once, mostly because there wouldn’t be all that much of a show if that happened.

The Gary storyline has long been a tricky one to navigate, largely because there is so much to navigate here. He’s gone through a near-death experience, he has his relationship with Darcy now, plus his past with Maggie and separate from all of it, what he did to Peter in the finale. There has to be a ton on his mind at any given moment.

