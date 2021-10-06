The Bachelorette spoilers: Trailer for Michelle Young’s dramatic season!







The premiere of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is coming in just a couple of weeks — are you ready for more romance?

There are a lot of things to be excited about entering this season, but one of the first ones is pretty simple: This season will feel more like the franchise of old! There’s a wide array of locations, a lot of romance, and of course plenty of drama. It doesn’t look like we’re just confined to a single resort anymore and that could create more of a swept-away experience. That’s great since Michelle has everyone we want in a lead: A compelling backstory, an actual career beyond the franchise, and a real interest in finding her person.

Of course, The Bachelorette is always going to show just as much in-fighting as they are genuine romance, and that is going to be the case here over the course of the season. The guys are going to have it out with each other throughout the fall and there are some legitimate reasons. It seems like one guy has planned out the entire season in advance; meanwhile, another may have a secret past relationship with Michelle they are trying to hide.

The best part of the whole trailer, though, is watching one guy’s jacket get tossed in the pool. This has to be one of the biggest signs of disrespect imaginable, no?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette with Michelle Young?

