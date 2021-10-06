The Resident season 5: Matt Czuchry breaks down Emily VanCamp exit







If you watched tonight’s devastating episode of The Resident season 5, then you know what happened to Emily VanCamp’s character of Nic. She died following a car accident that left her effectively braindead, but the doctors at Chastain were able to use her organs in order to save lives elsewhere.

Losing an original cast member like this is absolutely tough. That’s especially the case when there was no other realistic option than than to kill their character off. This exit had been in the works for a while, and Emily’s decision seemed, in part, to be tied to her decision to start a family and enter a different part of her life.

In reflecting on the exit in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what star Matt Czuchry had to say on the subject:

I was one of the first people she had told, and she said she wanted to start a family. I was completely supportive of that and had been, of her, from the beginning, in terms of our partnership and relationship on the show and also as friends. We had long conversations about it, multiple conversations, and they were all healthy and positive and supportive. We had many conversations at the beginning of this season, too. There’s so much respect and love there, and that goes very much into our personal lives. Emily will always be a part of my life.

We don’t think that Nic the character will be gone from the show in spirit at any point over the rest of the run, but what role she takes remains to be seen. We’re expecting a lot of Conrad mourning, but also trying to understand what happened. He’s going to be heartbroken and angry and, more than likely, looking to pass some blame.

What did you think about the way that The Resident wrote out Emily VanCamp as Nic?

