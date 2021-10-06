New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Struggles in ‘Seed Money’







Interested to learn a little more all about New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 prior to it airing on NBC next week? Let’s start off here with the title: “Seed Money.” This is a story, in part, about money, which absolutely is not the sort of thing that Max Goodwin likes to prioritize. As a doctor, his priority has always been patient health first. He’s trying to make the world a little bit better but unfortunately, that doesn’t always line up with fiscal responsibility or the ideals of the board.

All of this is going to produce a lot of stress, and that’s before we even get to the fact that he and Dr. Sharpe are planning to leave at some point fairly soon. We still wonder whether or not that will actually happen, but we’re still going to be watching everything play out closely.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/12/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max struggles with a new fiscal reality at the hospital. Dr. Sharpe is on a mission to provide follow-up cancer screenings for patients before it’s too late. Bloom grapples with Dr. Shinwari’s new overnight schedule. Reynolds has an interesting conversation with Dr. Malvo about their future. TV-14

In general, one of the things that we like about New Amsterdam season 4 is that for every character, change seems to be a central theme, we’re going to be seeing a lot of this explored across the board and we’ll see where things end up landing. We don’t think that “Seed Money” is meant to be a story about absolutely certainty; instead, they are setting the stage for all sorts of big stuff coming up later.

