Who are Deirdre and Leela Naughton? La Brea airs title card tribute







Who are Deirdre and Leela Naughton? Tonight’s La Brea episode 2 was dedicated to the two courtesy of a title card in the closing seconds.

If you are a longtime TV viewer, then you know already that title cards are one of the most important ways to pay tribute to someone affiliated with a show. They honor their legacy, and allow future generations to find out more information all about them. Often we spend so much of our time watching a show focusing on the talent onscreen, and we do not pay attention to those who make invaluable contributions without the acclaim and notoriety.

In the case of Deirdre Naughton, we are speaking about a prominent stunt performer, someone who worked on a number of big productions over the past decade and a half. Tragically, both she and her daughter Leela passed away this summer after their home in Tallarook, Australia caught fire. There is more information about the tragedy available at the Daily Mail.

For those who are wondering about the connection Naughton had to the NBC show, La Brea filmed the majority of season 1 in the greater Melbourne area after shooting the pilot in Los Angeles. Australia has been a filming location for a number of US productions over the past several years, and they also have a strong community of fantastic, experienced stunt workers. Production crews often are a tight-knit bunch because of the long hours they collectively spend together, often out on location and away from populated areas. There were so many in the La Brea world who cared for Deirdre and Leela dearly. Dedicating the second episode of the series to her is proof positive of that, especially since this is the sort of episode that sets the tone for almost everything to come.

Our thoughts go out to the Naughton family, and everyone who loved them during what must remain a very difficult time. There is a page on GoFundMe with more information over here as to how you can help in the aftermath of what transpired. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







