FBI: International episode 4 spoilers: First look at ‘American Optimism’







Do you find yourself curious in getting some more news regarding FBI: International episode 4? There is a big story ahead entitled “American Optimism,” and at the center of it is one of the bigger mysteries we’ve seen this team take on. (Yes, we’re well-aware that there have only been three episodes so far; just go with us on this!)

Before we dive any further here, let’s go ahead and share the full FBI: International episode 4 synopsis below:

“American Optimism” – The team investigates an American citizen who is proclaiming his innocence after seeking sanctuary at Madrid’s U.S. embassy while still covered in the blood of his murdered Spanish boyfriend. Also, Vo and Raines continue to grow their friendship, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyond the story for this particular episode, there is one other interesting factoid about this episode: It is the first one to not feature some sort of crossover with the other two editions of the franchise. The plan from the get-go was clearly to use those shows to boost this one up; “American Optimism” represents CBS and the producers letting the training wheels come off in terms of guest-star appeal. This is all about the show flying on its own and showing precisely what it can do — and we’ve got a lot of faith in it!

Overall, we’ll go ahead and say that this is the most compelling case that we’ve seen so far. It’s almost reminiscent of season 1 of The Sinner, a show that we very much enjoyed.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for other updates not just on this, but the entire show franchise. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







