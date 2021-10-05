The Resident season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Conrad copes with pain







When The Resident season 5 episode 4 arrives on Fox in a single week’s time, it will be a painful one for Conrad Hawkins. That’s something we know for sure. Everything that happens on tonight’s episode in regards to Nic is going to stick with him, and he has to figure out where things will go from here. He’s still got so many things that he has to think about and manage, including being a father and his duties at the hospital.

Then, of course, there’s also this: Nothing stops at Chastain just because he’s struggling. This is a hospital that has a new-constant stream of patients, and there are other issues outside of it that some characters will need to take on.

Below, check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some more news all about where things could be going from here:

In trying to find a way to channel his emotions, Conrad puts all his effort in looking for answers. Raptor has a run-in with the police that ends up taking a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Leela begins noticing problems with a surgeon who has been Bell’s mentor in the all-new “Now What?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-504) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

We are expecting that most of the first part of this season will feature Conrad trying to contend with what has transpired in his life; there’s no getting over any of it easily. He can rely on his friends for emotional support and try to understand what happened; unfortunately, none of it will work to undo what’s already occurred.

