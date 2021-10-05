The Boys season 3 spoilers: Meet Mother’s Milk’s wife, TNT Twins







It may be a little while still until The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon, but we’re happy to dive into the latest casting news!

According to a new report from Deadline, there are a few different people of note you’ll be seeing coming up, beyond of course everyone we’ve heard about so far. (The most prominent new addition is Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, one of the foundational heroes in this celebrity-obsessed culture that the show is set.)

Let’s start things off here with The Man in the High Castle alum Frances Turner, who is poised to recur as Monique, wife of Mother’s Milk. This is a character you’ve seen and heard about on a number of occasions over the years, but it’s obviously a little bit different once you see them in the flesh.

Meanwhile, you’re also going to have a chance to see Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan play Tessa and Tommy, otherwise known as their Supe moniker the TNT Twins. We can only imagine the sort of chaos and/or drama that these two are going to conjure up. There is a rich tradition of twins in comic-book lore already, though a certain percentage of them are annoying and this could very well be a spoof on that.

Alas, we are still months away, at least, from The Boys season 3 premiering on Amazon — we should settle for the knowledge that production is wrapped for now.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

