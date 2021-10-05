Why did Emily VanCamp leave The Resident, role of Nic Nevin?







Why did Emily VanCamp leave The Resident and her role of Nic Nevin so early in season 5? We know that a lot of people will be finding out the news tonight for the first time, and there’s no denying that it’s going to be indescribable loss to the show. VanCamp was one of the original cast members and thanks in part to her work on Revenge (plus her time in the MCU), we know that there were plenty of people out there excited to watch this show.

Unfortunately, “The Long and Winding Road” is going to be a complicated goodbye to this character, as she is no longer listed as a series regular.

So why did this happen? Despite the news being out there for months on end, VanCamp has yet to publicly announce her departure at the time of this writing. With that being said, the actress did welcome a baby this past summer with husband Josh Bowman; even if she had returned to the show this season, she would have likely been on maternity leave for a while. While it’s possible this does play a role in her departure, it’s wrong to draw any assumptions from that alone.

In the end, Emily may have simply wanted to move on as a performer after four years of doing the same thing — there are going to be other opportunities for her out there, with the MCU still looming and a chance to get into movies and other gigs. Medical dramas can be hard shows to stick with in the long-term, which may be why you see a good bit of turnover with so many of them. Spending so much time around death, even of the fictional variety, could be hard for a lot of people.

