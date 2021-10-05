Stargirl season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The secret is out there…







Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 10, it’s clear that there are some big reveals coming your way. How can there not be, now that Pat’s secret is out there? We’re going to see Courtney and Pat in an interesting position — our title hero may be understandably mad at her stepfather, but she also needs him at the moment. The two will need to work together if they want to stop Eclipso, which we know at this point is not going to be easy.

Oh, and did we mention that The Shade is also still out there? At the start of this season it was well-known that there would be two major Big Bads, and they are both going to be a big part of things as we inch ever closer to the end here.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

CHOSEN FAMILY – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her. However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Cameron Gellman also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#210). Original airdate 10/12/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At this point, it does feel very-much clear that we are building towards something enormous in the final episode or two, and it could set the stage for season 3 in a fairly dramatic way. Just remember that Joel McHale is coming on board as a series regular next season! That’s one of the things that we’re thinking about the most right now…

