Yellowstone season 4 video spotlights newcomer Carter at the ranch

In the video below, you have an opportunity to get to know a newcomer to the ranch in Carter, who is played by actor Finn Little. He’s a young cowboy-to-be who is going to have to learn his way around the ranch if he wants to be a part of the bunkhouse. Little describes his experience joining the show, and also the differences that are there between his character in Jimmy, or at least Jimmy when he first arrived. He’s a little more of a blank slate who can be molded into a number of different directions.

One of things that could be interesting with Carter is simply getting a chance to see this messy, complicated world through his eyes. He’s going to have a different perspective on things, and he’s also going to be coming in at a really difficult point in the ranch’s history. Just think about that for a moment. This is a time in which multiple main characters could be killed off and the ranch could be a little short-handed. John, Kayce, and Beth’s fates are all up in the air, and then there’s the issue of what happens to Jimmy moving forward following the events of the season 3 finale.

Odds are, Yellowstone is going to give us a ton of answers almost right away; the show is kicking off with a two-hour episode and we’re excited to get into it fully.

