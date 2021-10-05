Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale: Will Becca & Thomas stay together?







Tonight’s three-hour Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale is right around the corner and, for the sake of this article, let’s dive into all things Becca and Thomas.

Through most of the season so far, we’ve seen what can be best described as a redemption story-of-sorts for a guy who was treated as a villain across Katie Thurston’s season. Why? It was simply because he thought about becoming the Bachelor. He said the quiet part out loud and because of that, he quickly got buried. We never got a sense that he was some horrible person, but he simply could not get out of his own way.

In Paradise, however, it does feel as though Thomas is starting to build up something fairly special with the former Bachelorette. There is something blossoming but, at least for the time being, Becca is not sure that she trusts it. Is Thomas too good to be true? A part of the problem here may just be that she’s been burned a couple of times now and with that, may need a little more time. They’ve had some in Paradise, but remember that she didn’t arrive the very first night. We think that the two could build something outside the show, but we’re not sure that we see Becca getting engaged for the third time on a Bachelor Nation show tonight.

We will say that we like the two of them together and from what we’ve seen both on TV and social media, they could be a fairly good match. We’d love for this season of Paradise to lead to some successful relationships after the fact! It’d make up for all of the time we had to waste on the Brendan – Pieper nonsense earlier on this season.

