Succession season 3 sneak peek: Kendall’s post-interview chaos

If you look below, you can see a newly-released clip from the upcoming premiere, one that features none other than Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) in the aftermath of his seismic season 2 finale decision. He threw his father under the bus and because of that, he’s also upended his whole life and turned it into a media circus. How things go from here should certainly be fun to see, largely because this show does tend to revel within its own chaos.

For Kendall, he is taking a fairly interesting philosophy when it comes to his future in and around Waystar Royco: He’s still acting like he’s a part of the company and making all of the moves he is in their best interest. (Side note: This may be why he’s still in a company car — he may also be fundamentally disinterested in doing something that causes him to ditch his ride.)

The best part of this entire sneak preview, at least from our end, is watching Greg shout “no comment” in every single direction in the background. It’s another reminder of why Greg is a gem, and arguably the best supporting character in the show. He’s got a natural innocence that some other horrible members of the family don’t, and you know eventually he’s going to screw things up and make everyone mad.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Succession season 3 premiere?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Succession season 3 premiere?

No comment! An exclusive clip from @Succession is here, as debuted by #HBOMaxEurope. Season 3 premieres October 17. pic.twitter.com/DXL5OhsDop — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 5, 2021

