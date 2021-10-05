American Horror Story: Double Feature: Did ratings fall with ‘Death Valley’?







American Horror Story took one heck of a risk with its latest season, which carries with it two separate stories in once. The Double Feature kicked off in a huge way with “Red Tide,” but how did the show transition moving into “Death Valley”? Was it really able to in terms of its audience?

We’ll be the first to admit that we had some concerns about the second part of this season. American Horror Story is often a show that loses viewers midway through, and that’s before mentioning the super-polarizing ending that we saw to “Red Tide.” Because of this, it was fairly logical to assume that a lot of people would bail before “Death Valley” even premiered, at least in terms of live viewing.

Luckily, we are pleased to report that the ratings were, in fact, solid for the start of this alien-centric part of the season. The “Death Valley” premiere on Wednesday ended up generating close to 690,000 live viewers, a slight decline from the end of “Red Tide” but up versus some other installments this season. As a matter of fact, it’s only a tiny die from the season 10 average as a whole. Hopefully, the same can be said for most of the DVR and streaming numbers, which FX also looks at.

While it’s true that American Horror Story is no longer the ratings monster that it once was, it also doesn’t need to be in the big picture. It already has been renewed for multiple seasons, and it also has an enormous following all over the world.

What do you want to see on the “Death Valley” portion of American Horror Story: Double Feature moving forward?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

