Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor? Dr. Glassman’s season 5 plot

Think about it this way: There were some previews out there released by ABC that showed Dr. Glassman struggling with the new state of the hospital, and we get that. Salen Morrison is the new boss, and she decided pretty early on that she is going to prioritize “clients” — her word for patients. She won’t always be looking at care first, and that’s going to be super-frustrating for a lot of the people who are a part of this staff.

If we were in the shoes of some of the younger doctors on staff, we may be a little more inclined to deal with this. Sure, it may not be something that we liked, but at the same time we’d learn to figure it out. It’s hard to leave a hospital early on in your career. Dr. Glassman, however, already has made a name for himself. He may opt that he doesn’t want to deal with this and try to move forward. He could have a number of options for himself moving forward, with one of them being opting to retire and move forward with his life.

Fifteen minutes into the episode, Glassman tried to offer his resignation; yet, Salen didn’t want that. She instead offered to keep his clinic open, despite it being a “money hole.” Glassman eventually accepted, but with some stipulations. He wants double the budget in order to run his clinic, and he also promised that he would show “support.” Basically, that means he won’t say anything negative about them.

Ultimately, the good news is this: Glassman isn’t going anywhere. Also, can we all be a little annoyed at the promo department for making us worry about this in the first place?

