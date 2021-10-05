NCIS: Hawaii episode 4 spoilers: Story of a Paniolo, a Hawaiian cowboy







For those of you who are wanting a combination of culture and a cool case, all signs point to NCIS: Hawaii episode 4 being right up your alley. This is an episode where Jane Tennant will have to get a little bit of the Paniolo spirit! Expect plenty of horses within this episode, as the show is going to introduce so many of you to a part of Hawaiian culture that so few people get a chance to see.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the NCIS: Hawaii episode 4 synopsis:

“Paniolo” – When a beloved Paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) is shot while out riding his horse, Jane and her team must gain the trust of the Paniolo community to help find the culprits and protect the Paniolo’s life. Also, Kai tries to convince his stubborn father to see a doctor, on NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Oct. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is really the sort of stuff that we hoped that NCIS: Hawaii was going to coming into the season: Shows that really celebrate Hawaii itself and give us something that you don’t get elsewhere in the franchise. It also shows you the complicated nature of being in law enforcement. It makes perfect sense that there would be skepticism of NCIS by the Paniolo community and Jane would have to prove something to them. There are a lot of people out there who have been wronged historically and are concerned that outsiders could be bringing more harm than good.

Beyond the story, we just hope that people continue to check NCIS: Hawaii out — the ratings in the key demo were steady from the premiere to episode 2; if that stays the same all season, it’s a sure thing that another season will be coming.

