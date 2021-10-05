Dancing with the Stars 30: Why is Derek Hough missing tonight?







Tonight on Dancing with the Stars we won’t see Cody Rigsby or Cheryl Burke in-studio, and the same now goes for Derek Hough.

So what is going on with the former pro-turned judge in the competition? Ultimately, it comes down once again to extreme health and safety measures that are being implemented on set. As host Tyra Banks indicated from the start Derek is MIA from the ballroom tonight due to possible virus exposure; this is being done out of an abundance of caution, as this served him well for Cody last week. He didn’t test positive for the virus until days after the show, but was deemed a close contact at that time.

Hopefully, Derek will have a chance to rejoin the show sooner rather than later, but tonight Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman are handling the duties. In that way, doesn’t this panel feel a little old-school? These are arguably the three faces of the show, especially with Tom Bergeron no longer serving as a co-host. They’ll be able to man the fort in his absence.

What we do love about Derek as a judge is that he possesses a unique ability to do something that nobody else on the panel can: Understand where some of the pros are coming from. He’s been in their shoes competing on the series, trying to figure out perfect choreography in order to impress everyone else. This is not an easy gig! That’s especially the case so many years in, given the fact that the judges could be easily jaded after seeing hundreds of tangos over the years.

Of course, we’re wishing Derek nothing but the best and hopefully there is no cause for concern in the slightest. We’re sure that the show will continue ongoing testing with him and in seven days’ time, they’ll make a decision as to whether or not he can return to the studio.

