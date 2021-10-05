NCIS season 19 episode 3: Is Gibbs considering an exit?







On tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 3, we were introduced to another threat; or, at least, a new version of an old threat. This is where Sonova Industries officially comes into play.

Remember last week, when we first heard the words “Navis Ventures” mentioned on the show? As it turns out, Sonova Industries is really another version of that; there are so many shell companies involved here that it can get rather messy!

In the end, Sonova is the company that seemingly is responsible for hiring the contract killer at the heart of the story this season. He’s the guy who took out countless victims, and it turns out that they are financial in nature. Sonova, at least per tonight’s episode, is out to extract a lot of copper from a mine in Alaska, but in order to get the property they are killing off anyone who can protest it — plus a few bonus people, as well.

All of this feels sinister (mostly because it is), but we come out of episode 3 really concerned over Gibbs’ future as much as anything. Much of the second half of this episode was about him contemplating his past and the number of times he has used violence on the job. The contract killer Paul Lemere was using this to get in his head (prior to blowing himself up, anyway), and on some level, maybe it worked. Gibbs is forced to take a look now at his past and come to terms with it in some way. Maybe that means walking away from all things NCIS permanently, or maybe that means finding a new sort of resolve.

Ultimately, this inner conflict could come to a head next week! Prepare yourselves accordingly…

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 19 episode 3?

Where do you think this story with Gibbs and Sonova Industries is going? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

