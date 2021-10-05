NCIS season 19 episode 4 spoilers: Gibbs, McGee, & Naktok Bay, Alaska







If you’re interested in what’s ahead on NCIS season 19 episode 4, it really starts with one simple thing: The state of Alaska.

At the conclusion of tonight’s episode 3, it was made clear that Gibbs and McGee were going to travel up there in tandem hoping to get answers on what Sonova Industries is really up to. Based on the evidence we’ve gotten so far, it appears as though this group was building some sort of copper mine up in Naktok Bay, Alaska. (For the record, that doesn’t appear to be a real place — or at the very least, it’s a name that is being substituted by the show.)

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Great Wide Open” – Gibbs and McGee head to Alaska while the team works at home to uncover the conspiracy behind the serial killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So are things really as simple as this corporation hiring a contract killer to take out threats to their mine, and having them murder other people as a smokescreen? We still wonder, mostly because this plan is so diabolical and we have to think there were other ways for Sonova to get what they wanted. Based on what Paul said before he died, we tend to think there’s more going on here than we know so far.

