Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 12, 13 spoilers: A two-hour finale!







Next week on The CW you’re not only going to see Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 12, but also episode 13 after the fact. There’s a two-hour event on the way to finish out the season!

So what can you expect from start to finish here? Think in terms of a lot of action, and certainly more danger for our main cast than we’ve seen for the bulk of the season. It’s also going to involve a showdown with Jones, which should not be a shock if you’ve watched most of the season so far.

For a few more details on both of these episodes, take a lot at the synopses below!

Season 3 episode 12, “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” – WHO’S HUNGRY? – Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Jones (Nathan Dean) needs something from Michael (Michael Vlamis). Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) continue to work on the science in the hopes of stopping Jones. Everyone is working together to try and defeat the dictator, but will they all make it out alive?? The episode was directed Lance Anderson and written by Isabel Nelson & Danny Tolli (#312). Original airdate 10/11/2021.

Season 3 episode 13, “Never Let You Go” – SEASON FINALE – The ultimate showdown with Jones (Nathan Dean) is finally here and Liz (Jeanine Mason) must trust herself if she is going to the save the man she loves. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Christopher Hollier (#313). Original airdate 10/11/2021.

Could someone die? Absolutely, and we’re also anticipating some sort of cliffhanger. We already know that there’s a season 4 coming, just as we also know the writers have their work cut out for them trying to create as compelling of an ending as we saw during season 2. That’s what kicked off this enormous Jones-related arc in the first place.

