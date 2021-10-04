





Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1, or at the very least taking a break from the character of Maddie for a little while? We know that there are going to be a lot of questions about this character.

The storyline for Maddie so far has been more than devastating, to stay the least. The show has gone for a realistic portrayal of someone suffering from postpartum depression and both the writers and Hewitt have handled this with great care. Maddie has been isolating herself and struggling; there are those in her life who would do anything to help, but this situation is complicated and painful. There is no easy way to get out of this situation.

Entering tonight’s new episode, here’s where we thought things stood — at some point this season, it made some sense for producers to write out Hewitt for a while. She recently welcomed a new baby at the start of September and more than likely, she will be gone for a certain stretch of time. Maddie could seek treatment for what she is going through, and the writers could choose to write her out for a part of the season as the character recovers.

What we saw happen tonight did write out Hewitt’s character, though it remains unclear if it’s for a short period of time or forever. Maddie left a message to Chimney stating that it was not safe for her to be around her daughter, and she decided to leave. She promises that nobody was forcing her to say this, and that Chimney didn’t need to send the police to look for her.

What happens next?

We have to wait and see if Maddie finds a way to get better and come back. This is such a sad end to her story if she never returns, and we want to believe that 9-1-1 is a little more of an optimistic show when the dust eventually settles.

What did you think was going to happen with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Maddie entering tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode?

