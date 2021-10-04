Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 9 promo: Where is Mick O’Brien?







As we prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, it’s clear already what sort of danger lies ahead.

In particular, nobody knows what is happening with Mick O’Brien. The family patriarch is out of contact with the rest of the family and there’s a real fear that his plane crash-landed, whether it be on one of the islands or in the ocean. This is going to be painful — beyond painful — for the rest of the family. None of them have the ability to man some sort of enormous search party on their own; with that, they’re left to sit around and wait for some news to trickle in.

Meanwhile, if Mick is out there and okay, he’ll have to figure out a way to stay safe and make sure that he can reach someone who can help. We hope that we do get a lot of Treat Williams in this episode and that he’s not leaving the show; after all, it would be great to see a different sort of performance from him! If the character is in dire straits, that would lead to him being resourceful and using any and all available resources to ensure his survival.

Even if Mick ends up being okay, there is another emotional component that comes with this episode! It is, after all, the penultimate one of the season, and maybe even the penultimate one of the series. The finale is less than two weeks away, and we really hope that someone at the network gives this show a season 6 order. It’s done a good job navigating the exit of Jesse Metcalfe and given that we just lost Good Witch earlier this year, we don’t need another show to fall at the wayside sooner rather than later.

