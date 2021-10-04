Dancing with the Stars 30: Are Iman Shumpert, Christine Chiu in trouble?







As we prepare for tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode, let’s take a look at the field; in particular, who’s in the most trouble.

Going into the results last week, it was pretty darn obvious that Martin Kove was the one in danger. After all, the Cobra Kai star was the worst dancer of the group by a mile and not even a huge fanbase was going to save him.

Moving forward, things are a little more complicated and with that, much harder to predict. Take, for example, with Christine Chiu. Sure, the Bling Empire was on the verge of elimination last week, but that could cause some of her fans to rally behind her moving forward. Of course, her scores (which are on the low end of the group) won’t help her all that much.

Meanwhile, you also have to worry about Iman Shumpert. The NBA star had lower scores, and we don’t think that he has a ton of name recognition outside of people who watch games on a regular basis. He wasn’t some superstar making All-Star teams time and time again, even if there may be curiosity among fans watching a taller celebrity like him compete.

As for some of the other Stars with lower scores, we’re not altogether worried about Matt James as of yet because of the Bachelor Nation voting block. The same goes for Brian Austin Green, who is probably one of the bigger stars on this season. The situation surrounding Cody Rigsby should be one to watch; he could be hurt because he’s not actually competing in the ballroom, but at the same time, this could lead to somewhat of a sympathy vote. He’s the hardest person this season to call.

