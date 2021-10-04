Animal Kingdom season 6 promo: Who’s after the Cody Boys?







Following last night’s epic finale TNT has revealed the first Animal Kingdom season 6 promo — and it could be trouble for the Cody Boys.

For the majority of the season we’ve seen the police trying to track J, Deran, Craig, and Pope to a certain extent; with that being said, the stakes are about to become a little more heightened. What happens when a detective gets a huge lead on them? The discovery of Catherine’s body at the end of season 5 is a game-changer for the long-term future of these characters. It’s that dangling carrot that could lead to her pursuing other leads on the finale. There’s a moment in the promo where she gets a gigantic box full of information on the family; there’s almost something comedic watching it play out like that.

New Animal Kingdom video! Take a look below for all of our thoughts on the big season 5 finale, including that cliffhanger. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

With the cops closing in more and more on the guys, they’re going to need to be careful — what’s more dangerous for them is that they may not even know what’s about to hit them. Catherine’s been buried for years and while we’re sure that Pope still thinks about what happened, it’s probably not something that lays on his mind every minute of every day.

Of course, all of this goes alongside some of the natural danger that is going to come from some of the heists — we have to assume some of those are still taking place! What would Animal Kingdom really be without them?

The final season is currently slated to air in 2022.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6?

Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LzXOMsuXIS — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) October 4, 2021

