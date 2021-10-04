Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 photo: What is Eddie up to?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 this Friday on CBS, there’s a lot we need to get into. In particular, that feels like it’s the case when it comes to Eddie.

What is Vanessa Ray’s character up to? That’s something Jamie will have concerns over, and you can see one particular photo of the situation above. Eddie is going off somewhere at night, and she’s also keeping secrets from Jamie about what she’s doing. This is something that’s happened on more than one occasion, and we think we’re at the point now where it’s clearly a problem.

So what could Eddie be doing? Does she have some new hobby that she’s forming, or is she just doing something that Jamie wouldn’t approve of or understand? At first, we thought that she may be doing some sort of risky undercover case, but you can see in the photo above that she is still wearing her wedding ring. That’s a sign that seemingly, she’s still being Eddie — unless, of course, the ring is a part of her cover.

In the end, we don’t think the end result of this secret is going to be too controversial — we also don’t think that Blue Bloods is looking to split up Jamko anytime soon. What this show may be trying to give you with this story is another reminder that relationships are often imperfect; everyone often has insecurities and in Eddie’s case, she may be doing something that she can’t tell Jamie about for whatever reason. We don’t want to jump to any conclusions, especially since we still have a ways to go until this installment airs.

