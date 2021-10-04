Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 spoilers: More on Addison’s return!







Sure, there are a few exciting things about Grey’s Anatomy season 18, but one of the biggest has to be Kate Walsh coming back as Addison. This is something that was first revealed a few weeks ago and even back then, the reaction was pure euphoria online.

To think, she hasn’t even appeared back on the show yet! You’re going to have a chance to see Addison for sure on the October 14 episode entitled “Hotter Than Hell,” one that we’re sure will be full of big moments.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what you can expect:

“Hotter Than Hell” – Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Addison story is clearly going to be the one that generates the most excitement, but we don’t want to gloss over what’s been going on with Meredith, either. The story for Ellen Pompeo’s character is likely one revolving around whether or not she will stay in Minnesota. There are reasons aplenty for her to stick around there, including the opportunity to work in her own lab and also figure out a cure for Alzheimer’s. It’s the sort of gig almost any doctor in the world would want! We love Seattle, but we understand why this is such a difficult thing for her to weigh. We do hope there’s an answer before too long; otherwise, we could be spending as much time in limbo here as we were with Meredith and the beach last season.

