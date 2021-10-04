Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale spoilers: Abigail’s confession to Noah







Leading into the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale on ABC Tuesday night, all signs point to Abigail and Noah being over. After all, he told her on this past episode that it wasn’t going to work! There were some issues leading up to that moment; namely, that Abigail was unresponsive to some of his overtures and he wasn’t sure that she actually loved him. He had told her of some of his feelings, and ultimately didn’t get much of an answer.

Is it all too little, too late for Abigail? That’s a part of something that we’re going to see in the finale. In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, you can see her doing her best to try to win him back. She makes it clear that she does love him and that was one of the things that she wanted to talk to him about.

We never denied that Abigail had feelings, but expressing them has been much of an issue for her over the course of the season. There’s not actually anything wrong with her behavior at all; in some ways, this is interesting commentary on the show’s tendency to prioritize rushing into a relationship and having feelings when this very rarely ever works in the real world.

Throughout the finale, we’ll see every remaining couple do their best in order to figure out where they stand; just remember that even if Abigail and Noah don’t leave the show together, there is always a chance that they figure things out down the road. We’ve seen plenty of relationships get serious after a season, so we wouldn’t rule anything out long-term for the two of them just yet.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

