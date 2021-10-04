9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 promo: Can Athena find Harry?







Tomorrow night’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 is right around the corner; prepare yourself in advance for some more drama.

How bad are things going to get? Let’s just put it this way: The blackout is still going on, and to make matters worse, you’re also going to be seeing Harry kidnapped. This was teased at the end of episode 2 and from all accounts, things are going to be getting worse before they get better. It’s going to be hard for Athena to get to his location, and beyond that, there’s the matter of what she does when she is actually there. This could be one of the most emotionally-charged episodes of the entire series; as a matter of fact, it’d be somewhat of a shock in the event it isn’t that.

By the end of this episode, will we at least be at the end of the blackout story? For the time being, signs do point to that being the case. With that in mind, let’s also hope for some element of closure when it comes to the Athena storyline, as well. We are hoping that Harry will be okay physically, but we don’t want to pretend that this is the only thing that matters. This season has shown us time and time again the importance of mental health; that is something we are also going to be seeing with the Maddie story as she does her best to tackle postpartum depression. None of this is going to be easy.

Rest assured, there’s also plenty of action coming in this installment, as well; think of this hour as a microcosm of everything that makes this show what it is.

