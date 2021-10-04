The Rookie season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘In the Line of Fire’







Following tonight’s big episode, be prepared for The Rookie season 4 episode 3 to bring a few new things to the table. The title here is “In the Line of Fire,” and prepare yourselves to see a couple of situations that are both unexpected and dangerous. One could field Nolan and Chen surprised in the field; meanwhile, the other contains a shocking tie to one of the officers’ past.

For a few more details about all of this, why not go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 3 synopsis? It’s got you by and large covered:

“In the Line of Fire” – Officer Nolan and officer Chen report to a structure fire and suspect that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. Meanwhile, after witnessing a sniper shooting, the team searches for the shooter and discovers that the perpetrator has a connection to one of their own, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie SUNDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We think that in some ways, episode 3 will feel a little bit more like episode 2 for some of the current long-term arcs. After all, the premiere had a lot of business to take care of when it comes to tying together all of the loose ends from the season 3 finale, including having to write Titus Makin Jr. out of the show. Now, we’re going to see the writing go in all sorts of unique directions. Our hope is that they will find a way to show evolution for all of these characters as they get into the next phase of their lives as police officers; we know in advance that there are a ton of hurdles ahead for them and not all of them are going to be easy to overcome.

