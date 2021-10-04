Scenes from a Marriage episode 5 preview: Prepare for the finale







There are a number of different things worth noting about Scenes from a Marriage episode 5, airing next week on HBO.

Where do we begin here? Let’s start by sharing one of the biggest, most unwieldy titles ever: “In the Middle of the Night in a Dark House Somewhere in the World.” We should note that there is a great significance to this. After all, this was the title of the final episode of the original miniseries from so many years ago. It’s also the title of the final episode in a more recent adaptation. This connections the Oscar Isaac – Jessica Chastain series to every other iteration that exists out there.

Does this mean that the story will be identical to those versions? Not necessarily, but in past versions we have seen dramatic time jumps here in addition to different phases of the central relationship. Don’t be surprised if Jonathan and Mira are in totally different places in their lives, but there is an element of the original connection that still remains. (Just in case this version mirrors those that existed before, we won’t say too much more in fear of giving something away.)

So why does this episode have to be the finale? There is no easy answer out there, other than just the fact that this was never designed to be a long series. Like so many other shows out there Scenes from a Marriage was planned to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end, and we don’t get the sense that anyone wanted to stretch this out longer than it ultimately had to be. We just hope that this is a satisfying end for everyone who got on board the journey; it’s clear that this show is not for everyone, but the performances absolutely are top-notch.

