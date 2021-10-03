Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 3?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As we prepare ourselves for a potential episode on October 3, there is a lot to dive into here!

Let’s begin with news from a scheduling point of view. The great news is that there is going to be another installment coming on the network. However, the bad news is that you’ll be waiting a few minutes later than usual. In a new post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account confirms that the latest episode is going to air starting at 11:06 p.m. Eastern time. Why is that? Like always, this show’s start time is dependent on everything that airs before. One of the benefits of airing on HBO is that they don’t always put a hard clamp on you when it comes to run time.

So what could be coming on Last Week Tonight … tonight? We wouldn’t be surprised if there was more conversation about President Biden’s infrastructure plan, but SNL first made the joke last night that this isn’t the easiest thing to find comedy in. We’re a little bit of a quieter time politically, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re in a dead era. There are a lot of different headlines out there that the show could address.

One of the most important ones, ironically, could be one that Oliver’s show hasn’t taken a super-long look at in a little bit: Vaccines. We’re in a curious part of history right now where there is some movement towards getting the country back on track; yet, there are also reasons why it hasn’t happened yet. The bar is going to be high for Oliver’s show after such a fantastic main segment last week all about voting.

What do you want to see on the October 3 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Tonight’s show starts at 11:06pm! 11:06. Not our first choice, time-wise. Nothing personal, it’s just got absolutely no ring to it. Nothing like 11:07. Which, of course, rhymes. Packs a little punch, etc. Say it out loud. 11:07! Yeah, 11:07. Now THAT is a time. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 3, 2021

