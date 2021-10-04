Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date hopes on TNT







Following tonight’s all-important finale, it of course makes sense to wonder: What will the Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date be?

There are a few different things that we need to discuss with you here, but the best place to start off is with simply this: There will be another season coming on the show down the road. This has already been greenlit by the network, with the silver lining being that it is the final season. Hey, at least everyone knew in advance, right? It enabled the creative team a chance to cultivate a proper ending, and it also allowed the cast and crew more closure than they would’ve had otherwise.

Here’s where things get a little more fascinating moving into Animal Kingdom season 6: The entire season has already been filmed. Theoretically, the show could just come back in its typical summer timeslot, but the folks at TNT have the option to air the remaining episodes earlier if they want to. A lot of that is going to come down to their own personal preference; it’s been a summer show for the majority of its run and with that in mind, they may opt to keep it that way.

No matter what, it does feel fair to expect the show to return at some point in 2022. Expect for things to be big, epic, and stuffed full of drama. We’re excited to learn more about what the whole cast and crew will be doing from here. The Cody Boys need to have the best possible conclusion to their story, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6?

