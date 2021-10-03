BMF episode 3 spoilers: Clear decisions all about trust







Are you interested in learning more when it comes to BMF episode 3? There is a new installment coming to Starz next week that will establish relationships, heighten danger, and remind us of the delicate position Meech and Terry are finding themselves in already.

One of the great things about this show from the get-go is that there is really no slow build here at all. We’ve already seen the origin story and now, we’re actually seeing some of the operation in action. Some of what’s ahead in episode 3 may still be scratching the surface of events down the road, but that’s to be expected when it comes to a show like this. We’re going to see things build over the course of the next few weeks and with a season 2 renewal already in place, you don’t have to worry at all about what’s coming after the fact.

Want to get a few more specifics about what’s ahead? Then take a look at the BMF episode 3 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry set up an undercover operation using a food truck to sell drugs to factory workers; Detective Lopez investigates a murder at the center of the city’s drug war.

We already have a good sense of where things are with Meech and Terry; moving forward, perhaps what we’re most curious about is the evolution of Detroit itself. This is as important a character as anyone who you see on this show, and we’re certainly interested in how it is going to evolve over time. There aren’t a whole lot of shows that use this as a setting, so that gives BMF largely full reign to experiment and try a number of different things. We’ll see, when the dust settles, precisely what some of the end results are.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to BMF right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming on the series and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







