Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 promo: Is TC in danger?







Next week on Magnum PI season 4 episode 2, you’re going to see the return of Higgins to Hawaii — isn’t that worth celebrating?

Well, of course the circumstances around it are a little bit hazy at the moment. We know that Perdita Weeks’ character is now left with a secret that she cannot tell anyone else on the team, just as we also know how difficult that will be for her. It’s going to be even harder, of course, when she is forced to act on some tasks completely alone … but there will be more time to get to that further on down the road.

The big highlight for this upcoming episode is going to be getting a chance to see what happens when TC and Shammy find themselves hijacked in midair by a couple of criminals trying to pass themselves off as tourists. It could lead to the two of them being trapped on the ground with very little way in which to contact anyone for help. They’re going to have to think quickly; at least they are well aware of what to do in a crisis, right? This should serve as a nice spotlight for these two, and also allow Higgins to hit the ground running upon her arrival.

When it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship, the question we wonder is how much the time apart will have changed them. Sure, the two are in other relationships and won’t act on any feelings that they could have, but how much did they miss each other? They obviously still communicated in their time apart, but it is clearly a little different when you have a reunion face to face.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 2?

In particular, what do you think is going to happen with Higgins following her return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







