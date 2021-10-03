





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s been hype for quite some time leading up to the season 13 premiere.

So is that finally airing tonight? Is the long hiatus over? Well, here is where we come with a dose of bad news. There is no new installment coming tonight and instead, you’re going to be waiting for seven more days. CBS is airing tonight a Star Trek presentation, which is enough to make us wonder why they aren’t going forward with some original programming — especially when you think about the ratings it could have gotten after some NFL programming.

As a means to better tide you over, we’ve got a LOT of news to share! Check out the synopsis for not only the premiere, but the two episodes that are coming after the fact.

Season 13 premiere, “Subject 17” – While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family, on the 13th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 13 episode 2, “Fukushu” – NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 17 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 13 episode 3,“Indentured” – Sam and Kilbride clash when a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride, accused of supplying militia groups with guns. Also, Kensi and Fatima go undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer’s girlfriend, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 24 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s clear from these synopses alone that there are some major, topical stories being brought to the table this season — and let’s hope for some personal ones, as well, when it comes to Kensi and Deeks. We want to see them make their dreams come true!

