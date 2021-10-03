Legacies season 4 poster sets the stage for Hope’s big dilemma







The Legacies season 4 premiere is poised to air on The CW on Thursday, October 14 — do you want a better sense of what’s ahead?

If you look to the bottom of this article you can see a new poster released by the network, one that has a VERY ominous message to it: “Hope Must Die.” Does this actually mean, though, that the character would be gone? Hardly. It would just a be a way to activate her tribid powers, and we’re sure that, at least, that is something the writers are considering. It offers up potential new stories … but you certainly could argue that the team could find a way out of it, as well. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Legacies, in addition to the rest of the greater Vampire Diaries universe, it is that potential to be completely and utterly unpredictable.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the full Legacies season 4 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons (#317). Original airdate 10/14/2021.

Odds are, we’ll learn about Hope’s “fate” over the first couple of episodes. Remember that the first two installments were actually shot as a part of the season 3 order, so the end of season 4 episode 2 could be especially impactful.

