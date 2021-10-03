Succession season 3: The story ahead for Gerri and Roman







As we are preparing for the premiere of Succession season 3, HBO seems to be telling us something about Gerri and Roman already.

For some more evidence of that, just take a look at the image below! This is one of the character posters the network threw out there in advance of the new season airing, and this one is fascinating just because the pairing itself is. Who would’ve thought we’d be here with Gerri and Roman?

In some odd some sort of way, you could claim that this pairing makes a certain degree of sense. Why is that? Roman is clearly looking for someone to give him attention; he’s felt shunned for all of his life and oddly, Gerri works for him in this way. The two are clearly drawn to each other, especially given the fact that Gerri is still hovering around him.

Before the end of the third-season premiere, we’re anticipating that we will learn a little bit more about where things stand when it comes to this relationship. Gerri and Roman could have a pretty valuable role in whatever is coming up here, largely due to the fact that they are somewhat bubbling underneath the surface here. Because so much attention is going to be geared around Logan and Kendall entering the new season, why wouldn’t characters like these two find a way to fill in the tracks? Every character within this world is going to enter with their own agenda, and we don’t think these two will be any exception here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

