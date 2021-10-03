American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 10: First finale details!







American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 10 is going to be the big finale. So what can you expect to see over the course of it?

Let’s start here with the title for this installment: “The Future Perfect.” That suggests an ideal, or something at least that humanity and/or the aliens are trying to achieve. It feels like, at least from what we’ve seen so far, that the President is trying to attain a certain level of peace. That just feels like it’s easier said than done, and also perhaps impossible based on what we’ve seen from the multiple timelines to date.

Interested in a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then take a look at the American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 10 synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

Mamie takes matters into her own hands. The fate of the future is revealed. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto & Kristen Reidel & Reilly Smith; directed by Axelle Carolyn.

Let’s just hope that this “fate of the future” is a little bit more positive than what we saw out of “Red Tide,” the first half of this Double Feature. It remains interesting to us that “Death Valley” is two episodes shorter than “Red Tide,” but this may just be how much story they had to tell. There could be a real emphasis on the part of the writers here to be focused and not send the narrative down a million different directions.

