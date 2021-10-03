The Blacklist season 9: Prepare with season 8 on Netflix, coming soon







As so many of you out there know, The Blacklist season 9 will be coming to NBC on Thursday, October 21 — and there’s a lot to be excited about here! It’s a new chapter of the story, and with all the mystery around Reddington’s future it makes sense to dig around for some clues in season 8.

For those of you who love watching the show on Netflix, rest assured that you’ll get a chance to do see it there sooner rather than later.

Netflix has confirmed already, at least for US viewers, that season 8 of the James Spader drama is available on Wednesday. We know that for a lot of people, this will be a chance to check out the show for the first time; for some other people, it’s a perfect opportunity to re-watch some things.

It goes without saying that season 8 was a polarizing year, mostly due to Megan Boone’s extended absence and then eventually her exit from the show. We still don’t love the way in which that happened but in the end, the show must go on. There are some awesome episodes of The Blacklist this season that were great, whether it be “Nachalo” or the fantastic tribute to the late Clark Middleton.

In general, we hope that people out there watching The Blacklist season 8 for the first time enjoy it! The timing is perfect here, since it gives people plenty of time to binge it until the premiere of season 9.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9?

Are you glad that season 8 is coming to Netflix this week? Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around; there are some more updates coming, after all, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

