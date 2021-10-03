NCIS season 19 episode 3 photo: Will Gibbs kill Paul Lemere?







As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 3 to air on CBS tomorrow night, there is a huge moral question to ponder with Jethro Gibbs. Is he going to be able to resist the urge to kill Paul Lemere, especially when this may be what the Big Bad potentially wants?

Let’s put it this way: We know that Lemere is the “serial killer” at the heart of the current story arc, though we’ve learned already it’s more complicated than that. Lemere is actually more of a contract killer, where he is doing everything he is in the name of Navis Ventures. Their purpose is currently unknown and ultimately, this is something we could learn a little more about in due time.

So on tomorrow night’s new episode entitled “Road to Nowhere,” we’re going to see Lemere proclaim that he will take NCIS out to the scene of one of his murders, one that they were not aware of in advance. The twist is that he wants Gibbs to go with him. For the team, it makes sense to agree to this since it could lead to more clues as to what’s going on with Navis. However, there’s a real risk that Gibbs, no longer officially affiliated with NCIS, could decide to take matters into his own hands. He may want to kill Paul because of everything terrible that he’s done. Heck, we think the killer may dare him to do this; he may want to die with some of his secrets.

Ultimately, let’s cross our fingers that Gibbs doesn’t pull the trigger; otherwise, there’s not much of a chance at all that he returns to the team down the road.

