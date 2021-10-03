Ridley Road episode 2 spoilers: The next phase of Vivien’s journey







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Ridley Road episode 2? BBC One is already hoping that this can be one of their next great series, even if it has a hard time matching and/or topping the performance of Vigil from this past week.

Ultimately, this is a historical drama, one about the rise of fascism within a certain part of the UK. It’s also about a movement to try to topple some of it. There is a love story buried underneath here, plus also a lot of political intrigue and fascinating characters. This is a world that, from the outside looking in, it’s important to examine. Let’s just hope that the remaining few episodes are able to do it justice.

Below, we’ve got the full Ridley Road episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Vivien (Agnes O’Casey), now undercover as Jane Carpenter, must convince Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear) of her fascist sympathies in order to find out what happened to her true love Jack Morris (Tom Varey), known as ‘Peter Fox’ to the National Socialist Movement (NSM).

If there is one thing to remember while you watch this show, it’s that things are going to move fast — extremely fast. There are only four episodes in this series and with that, there’s also going to be a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end.

So how much movement are we going to see when it comes to Vivien’s story over the course of this episode? We’re excited to dive into that very much, especially since convincing Colin may not come easy. (We should also note that Kinnear is one of the biggest selling points for this series; after all, he’s amazing in every single thing that he does.)

