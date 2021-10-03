





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we at a point where we can check out Dutton Ranch once more?

It goes without saying that this has been a long wait. As a matter of fact, it’s the longest wait that we’ve seen since the very start of the series. We know that filming has been done for a rather long time, and that the entirety of the post-production team has been waiting to ensure that things are absolutely perfect.

Now, here is where we have to administer a heavy dose of bad news: Yellowstone is still, unfortunately, off the air. We don’t have an episode tonight and in the end, we may be waiting for a little while still to see what’s coming. How long are we talking? Think in terms of November 7.

There is a method to the Paramount Network’s madness, though, and you’ll see a lot of this play out over the course of the next few weeks. Be prepared for a lot more in the way of previews, cast interviews, and a whole lot more! The powers-that-be are trying to ensure that they have the biggest rollout and the largest ratings possible. It’s why they took the gamble waiting until November, even knowing that they will now be up against the NFL.

Go ahead and cross your fingers for another extended trailer leading up to the premiere — just don’t expect the network to reveal who survived the cliffhanger! Because they’ve waited so long already to give us answers, they’re not giving things away now…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air still? Share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

