Is Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 hopes







Is Vigil new tonight on BBC One? Within this article we’ll take a larger look at that, plus also discuss the potential future of the show.

So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best possible place is by getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any others on the air for at least a good while. Last week was the big season 1 finale, and a chance for the show to tie together at least some of their biggest loose ends.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee now that there will be more new episodes of Vigil at all. At the time of this writing BBC One has neither confirmed nor denied that the show is going to be back with new episodes, so there is at least a partial chance that last night’s episode was the big finale … even if we don’t like to imagine it.

If there is a silver lining when it comes to the show’s long-term future, it is simply this: Vigil has performed extremely well in the ratings. Just on the basis of those alone (plus the star power of Rose Leslie in particular), we tend to think there’s a good chance we will get more new episodes down the road. The first order of business will be making sure that there is a good story in place. After that, the next thing will be making sure that the cast and crew are eager to come back for more.

Fingers crossed that we end up hearing something on Vigil over the course of the next several months; we don’t want this to be another Bodyguard situation where we’re still waiting to get a little more news.

Are you sad that Vigil is done for the season, and are you hoping for a season 2?

