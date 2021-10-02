Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale video: Why are Dean and Caelynn here?







Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale is here, so what better way to wrap things up than with some guests?

In the sneak peek below for this particular episode, you can see the arrival of Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes to Paradise as they offer up some advice to the remaining contestants. While they didn’t have the most typical exit of a couple on this show, they are a model for how to make things work out in the real world. They understand what this process is like and how to progress forward after the fact; we think they probably have a few bits and pieces of insight into what these people should be thinking about.

Since the finale is going to run for three hours, we’d tell you that there’s going to be a lot of heartbreak before it wraps up. Not every couple on this show is going to make it and honestly, not all of them should. Remember for a moment here that some of them haven’t been together that long; meanwhile, some others are inherently dysfunctional. It’s hard to imagine scenarios where every single person leaves Paradise happy and we gotta be prepared for that.

Of course, there are also probably going to be at least some couples that can walk away from this still together! We’re pretty optimistic right now for Grocery Store Joe and Serena, just as we are Riley and Maurissa. Both of them have been pretty solid for a while, and we still don’t buy the sudden return of Kendall in the promos as a sign of serious trouble coming up.

