Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: Britney night for JoJo Siwa, cast







Monday night’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a huge one — that’s especially the case if you are a Britney Spears fan. The remaining Stars are going to be tapping into the pop megastar’s catalog and performing some of her greatest hits. There’s a pretty good chance that you’ve heard all of these songs in some shape or form.

One thing worth noting before we get to the dance spoilers: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will be performing remotely and separately. Cody tested positive for the virus over the past few days and this is the best way to ensure everyone’s safety. We’ll see where things go from here if he makes it to the following week.

· Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

· TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Tango to “Till The World Ends” by Britney Spears

· Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

· Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Paso Doble to “Stronger” by Britney Spears

· TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Cha Cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

· Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

· Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

· Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

· Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

· WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

· Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Womanizer” by Britney Spears

· Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing Jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

· NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

· Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Are there some standout numbers in here? Clearly JoJo has the most famous Britney song of the mix, but we’re really curious as to how Suni’s Foxtrot is going to go. Who does a Foxtrot to Britney Spears? Most of these in general should be upbeat; nobody is doing the slow rumba to “Everytime,” which ironically is one of Britney’s best overall songs.

