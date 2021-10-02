Survivor 41 episode 3: The current state of the Yase Tribe!







As we enter Survivor 41 episode 3 on CBS this Wednesday, one thing is pretty clear about the Yase tribe: They’re in big trouble. This is a group of people who have lost multiple challenges and with only four people, have very little wiggle room moving forward.

The best way that they can move forward is, of course, by winning immunity and staying safe. But what if that doesn’t happen? That is what the latest contestant rankings are for! We’re taking a look at the remaining four people in terms of challenge ability, edit, and strategic game so far — of course, there are always up for debate.

New Survivor 41 video! Check out some of our thoughts on episode 2 and Voce’s exit below! Once you watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates ahead all season and, of course, we won’t want you missing any of them.

4. Xander Hastings – After having an impressive premiere, it’s clear already that he is doing a little too much a little too fast. Finding the clue for the idol wasn’t a bad move, but he should have found a way to keep the information to himself, even if that meant looking at a different time. Now, he’s an obvious target and too big of a threat early on. His idol doesn’t even work yet because of the stipulations in it! (He also doesn’t have a vote.)

3.

2. Liana Wallace – There is a promo out there already suggesting that Liana may make some sort of catastrophic mistake within this game. However, we’re somewhat inclined to believe this when we actually see it. For the time being, we have a difficult time imagining her going when she’s such a physical asset and in the women’s alliance.

1. Evvie Jagoda – At the moment, Evvie has shown themselves to be the biggest strategic force on this tribe. Not only do they have loyal allies, but there’s a flexibility here and a knowledge of how to stay a few steps ahead of the competition. Also, don’t forget about that instant bond with Deshawn in the event of a tribe swap.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you think about the Yase Tribe entering Survivor 41 episode 3?

Who do you think is the best overall player in the group? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







