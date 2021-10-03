Heels episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The State Fair showdown







There is a lot to prepare yourself for as we enter Heels episode 8, but we should start off by noting this: It’s the finale. Everything that we’ve seen with Jack Spade all season will culminate with an episode showdown at the South Georgia State Fair. It’s something that he’s long been wanting, but sometimes the best-laid plans crumble into a thousand pieces. We’ve seen that happen on a number of occasions with this show already. Very few people EVER follow the script as they should.

So what can you expect in general terms in this episode? We suggest that you go ahead and check out the Heels episode 8 synopsis below:

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of the season? We wouldn’t be shocked if there is, but we hope that there’s at least some closure when it comes to the future of the DWL. After all, it still remains to be seen if there is going to be a season 2 of this show; we’re crossing our fingers that it happens, but that’s down mostly to the powers that be at Starz. The network is notorious for keeping its cards close to the vest when it comes to viewership; that is what makes predicting things like this a little bit hard.

As of right now, the fairest expectation to make for the finale is that Jack will have to manage multiple egos within his own wrestling league, while also keeping Gully at bay at the same time. We know what he’s after here in terms of taking over much of the region.

