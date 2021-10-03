Where is Beck Bennett on Saturday Night Live? Is he leaving?







Where is Beck Bennett on tonight’s Saturday Night Live premiere? Has the longtime cast member exited the show? We’ve got a lot of news to break down in this piece, provided that you haven’t heard it already.

Let’s go ahead and break the bad news: Bennett is no longer a part of the show. Despite being a long-tenured part of the cast, his exit was announced over the past week. He and relatively-new cast member Lauren Holt are the only two performers from last season not returning, and the circumstances surrounding their departures remain unclear. Yet, Beck thanked SNL profusely in a farewell statement and we’re sure that he will be seeing a lot more of him moving forward.

While Bennett never got the headlines of a Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, or Cecily Strong, he was one of the more frequently-utilized members of the cast. He had an innate goofiness about him that led to some great physical-comedy bits. He also had great impressions including Mike Pence and Vladimir Putin.

If there is a career path that we hope Beck can imitate after his run on the show, it is Jason Sudeikis, who also had a rather-abrupt departure and was never considered the biggest star during his run on TV. Yet, you can argue now that Jason is on TV’s most-popular comedy in Ted Lasso and he will also be back to host the show a little bit later this month. Beck just needs to find the perfect venue for his talent and we do hope he finds it!

For now, though, we should note that we’re going to very-much miss Beck on SNL, and the producers are going to have their work cut out for them trying to replace him in the ensemble.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now — we’ll be back later to break down the sketches

Are you going to miss Beck Bennett on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







