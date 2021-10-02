





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we finally going to have a chance to return to Studio 8H? As you would imagine, we’ve got a lot to get into here!

Ultimately, we know that this has been a long hiatus for this show, especially when there were so many news events that past that you would want to see this particular cast around to cover. This is a pop-culture institution and while not every episode is great, there’s something so fun about being there in real-time in order to check it out.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the good news: There IS a new episode airing tonight! This is the big season 47 premiere, which is being hosted by none other than movie star Owen Wilson. Meanwhile, you’re going to have a chance to see Kacey Musgraves step in as the musical guest. While neither one of them are super-familiar to SNL’s famous stage, they are both extremely well-known and should bring in viewers. That’s all that NBC is looking for from the start of a season.

Before we get to the episode, you should also know that there is some change behind the scenes. Longtime cast member Beck Bennett, alas, is leaving the show, and the same goes for relative newcomer Lauren Holt, who joined prior to season 46. There are going to be three new featured players coming on board this year in Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. They will have a chance to shine over the next several months, and we have to imagine that Bowen Yang is now the gold standard for performers in this role. He got an Emmy nomination before even getting a promotion to main cast member this fall!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now — we’ll be back later to break down the sketches

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Saturday Night Live premiere tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







