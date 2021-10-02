Cobra Kai season 4 star books ANOTHER gig; what does his future hold?







We know that Cobra Kai season 4 is coming to Netflix on December 31 and beyond that, we know already that there is a season 5 on the way.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and raise the big question at the heart of this piece: Is Xolo Maridueña going to continue to be a part of them? The actor behind Miguel is quickly turning into a super-hot commodity in the TV and film industry — he recently signed on to play the title character in a Blue Beetle moving at HBO Max.

Let’s get to the latest new released today. According to a report from Deadline, Xolo is set to star in and executive producer an action series known as The Ledger, one featuring showrunner and producer Juan Carlos Coto behind the scenes. The series is currently being shopped to streaming and premium-cable outlets, so we’ll have to see what the long-term future is here.

When you’re starting to look at Xolo’s schedule, there’s a point where you have to realize that there are only so many hours in a day. It’s fair to speculate if Miguel could be leaving the series soon, or could potentially after an upcoming season 5. In general, there are questions you have to wonder regarding much of the younger cast; they are playing high school students and presumably, they all won’t stay in the Valley forever. Cobra Kai could eventually ramp things up with a different crop of characters alongside Daniel and Johnny, or eventually it could tie things up. It’s had an extraordinary run already, even if it’s really only found a huge spot in the cultural zeitgeist over the past year and a half.

